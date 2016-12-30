Fresh Panama petition asks court for dismissal of case against PM

ISLAMABAD: A fresh petition was submitted at the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) regarding the Panama Papers case which however pleads the court to dismiss all petitions against the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petition filed by Barrister Zafarullah of the Watan Party, stated that the prime minister’s name is not mentioned in the Panama Papers and that court is being used for political gain by his opponents.

Barrister Zafarullah pleaded in his petition that the Apex court should dismiss all petitions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamat-e-Islami and the Awami Muslim League, claiming they are only a means for gaining cheap publicity by some adding that the Panama Papers issue has already been raised in the parliament.

The petitioner stated that the parliament was the appropriate forum for the Panama Papers issue.

The petition further added that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had already issued notices to all those found holding offshore accounts, adding that the FBR should be allowed to investigate the matter independently.—Agencies