Five killed in separate incidents as snow, storms hit Turkey

ANKARA: Five people lost their lives in Turkey as floods, snowfall and rainstorms disrupted daily life in several parts of the country.

A bus met an accident due to bad weather in northern Turkey leaving four people killed.

A woman drowned in floodwater caused by rainstorm in a southern city.

Rain, snowfall and strong winds forced roads in several cities to be closed for traffic. Also the bad weather forced schools in some 20 cities, including capital Ankara to be shut down for a day.

Rainfall and strong winds badly hit Istanbul leading to cancellation of over 50 flights by Turkish Airlines and ferry services.