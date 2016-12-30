Five dead, eight injured as jeep fall into gorge in Balakot

BALAKOT: At least four people died and eight others were injured when a passenger jeep fell into a gorge here on Thursday.

Police said that a passenger jeep heading to Garhi Habibullah from Sarwai area of tehsil Balakot, district Mansehra skidded off road due to poor condition of road and careless driving and fell into a gorge. Four people died in the accident and eight others sustained injuries.

The police and local people through joint efforts pulled out the bodies and injured from the gorge and shifted them to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Road accidents in this part of tehsil are common due to narrow road and its poor maintenance while there are deep ditches on both sides of the road. —APP