Fire kills six locked in bakery in India

MUMBAI: Six workers were killed when a fire swept through a bakery in the western Indian city of Pune overnight, police said Friday, adding that the victims had been locked in.

“The main shutter (of the bakery) was locked from outside, all six got trapped inside and died of suffocation,” a fire official told the Press Trust of India.

The six were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead, local media reported.

“The incident occurred due to a short circuit in the bakery premises and investigations are ongoing,” police inspector Chaggan Kapshe told AFP.