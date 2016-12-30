FC foils sabotage bid in Nasirabad

QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) foiled a sabotage bid and defused a planted 10 kg improvised explosive devices (IED) near Pat Feeder Canal area of Nasirabad district on late Thursday night.

According to FC spokesman, acting on a tip off, FC personnel along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and defused 10 kg IEDs which were planted beside the Pat Feeder Canal for sabotage activities by unknown men.

FC personnel cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.