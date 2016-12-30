Fazlur Rehman welcome Zardari’s decision to contest NA election

PESHAWAR: Central Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday said that his party welcomed former President and Co Chairman PPPP Asif Ali Zardari back in the country but his decision to contest election for NA seat was beyond his comprehension.

Talking to media here, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed astonishment over the decision of Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party saying it reflected that the former President was not satisfied with the performance of the leader of opposition in the National Assembly and as such he (Zardari) decided to join the parliamentary politics with his son who will be making a debut.

He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a game changer and it would bring prosperity and development in the country but he did not know why some people were against it and trying to make of it an issue. The people who have any kind of concern over the CPEC should express their reservations in explicit and candid manner instead of making it controversial through their ill-conceived statements.

PTI Chief Imran Khan, he said that did not stand by his words and decisions and known for taking frequent U-turns on matters of national political importance. The PTI Chief, he further commented always snubbed the Parliament and parliamentarians and the very next moment he changed his decision and sat in the same house which had been insulting for last three and half years.

He recalled that former Chief Secretary KP Arbab Shehzad had tendered resigned from his post and had written a lengthy letter containing severe allegations against the PTI’s ministers, law makers and other stalwarts regarding massive interference in the administrative affairs of the government departments so much so the administrative machinery had become paralyzed and it was difficult for him to continue with his job.

The Maulana demanded that the resignation letter of former KP should be made public.

He said KP government failed to deliver as it ruined all the state institutions, resultantly competent and honest officers were reluctant to remain part of the administrative setup in the province and preferred to be posted out in other provinces. Referring to the proposed Fata Reforms, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that JUIF has clear stance over the matter adding that fate of tribal people should be decided by the local populace. JUIF was against merger of the Fata into the KP, he reiterated.

Regarding National Action Plan (NAP), the Maulana said that it has not been fully implemented. He said that establishment of military courts have undermined the importance of the civil courts. JUIF was against extension in the period of the NAP.—APP