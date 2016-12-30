Complete shutdown observed in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown, in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK),was observed in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley against the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindu refugees.



Call for the strike was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, Kashmir Media Service said.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments in Srinagar and other districts were shut, while public transport was thin.

The forces were deployed in strength at sensitive places where barricades were also erected.

The joint resistance leadership said that the decision on issuance of identity certificates to WPR was aimed at changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.