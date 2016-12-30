Chinese company to start garbage lifting in Karachi from January

KARACHI: A Chinese company will start lifting of garbage from houses and mechanical sweeping of roads in Karachi from the first week of January, 2017.

Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Group informed the Sindh chief minister on Friday that it will start operation of lifting garbage from houses and mechanical sweeping of roads in Karachi’s South and East districts from first week of January.

The Sindh government had awarded the Chinese company a contract for garbage lifting in November.

The company will install garbage containers and trashcans at various places in the two districts for citizens to dispose of garbage.