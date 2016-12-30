Basit Ali slaps former cricketer during domestic tournament

KARACHI: Women cricket and Sui Northern coach Basit Ali slapped former international cricketer Mahmood Hamid during a domestic cricket tournament on Thursday.

The incident occurred during a one-day cricket tournament underway at the National Stadium.

Earlier this week, Mahmood Hamid had criticised the performances of the Pakistan international women cricket team and the Under-19 team. Basit Ali is also the selector of the U-19 team.

Former Test cricketer Basit Ali, in an interview on Wednesday, had threatened his critics with strong words.

“I am giving you all the final ultimatum,” he had warned his opponents during media talk on the sidelines of women team’s training camp in Karachi.—Agencies