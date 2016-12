MELBOURNE: Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs in the second Test at Melbourne to win the series 2-0 in the three-game series on Friday.

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc tore through the Pakistan tail and the Green-shirts crumbled for 163.

Captain Azhar Ali and wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed were the top scorer for Pakistan with both scored 43 each.

This was Pakistan’s 11th consecutive Test defeat in Australia.