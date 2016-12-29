Zaheer Abbas Academy team to go on foreign tours soon

MULTAN: Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas has said that foreign tours would be arranged for ZA Academy Cricket team as part of efforts to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.



While talking to APP by phone, Zaheer Abbas said that it would take five to six months to select outstanding players from ZA Academy hoping that these players would represent the country at international level.

He said that they were focusing on school children, as it was the best way to hunt the talent. He said that a new ZA Academy would be set up in Faisalabad soon, adding that six academies were already operational across the province including three in Lahore, one in Multan, one in Sialkot and one in Rawalpindi.

He said that Sports Board Punjab is building sports grounds across the province, especially in remote areas, which would be helpful in grooming new players.

About performance of national cricket team in Australia, Zaheer said that the team had improved in the second test and Azahar Ali performed well. He said that it is very important to see that Azhar Ali could play with same confidence in the second inning after injury.

He commented that performing better with same spirit after injury was tough. He said that there is lot of potential in our youth and urged the players to focus only on game instead of other useless activities.