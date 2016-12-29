Victory loom as title rivals to unbeaten Sydney FC

SYDNEY: Melbourne Victory emerged as a title rival to unbeaten A-League leaders Sydney FC with a 4-1 spanking of Central Coast Mariners in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Victory moved to second spot on the standings and seven points behind Sydney FC with a game in hand after a dominant second-half performance against Paul Okon’s Mariners.

Kevin Muscat’s side took a 1-0 lead into half-time then pressed home their advantage with goals from James Donachie and Marco Rojas, who netted twice in two minutes.

Substitute Trent Buhagiar scored a consolation goal for the Mariners in the final minutes.

Sydney FC remained unbeaten after 12 games with a 4-0 hammering of defending champions Adelaide United.

Goals from Slovak Filip Holosko, a brace from Alex Brosque and another from Rhyan Grant sealed Sydney’s win and left Adelaide at the bottom of the standings with a lone win.

Brisbane Roar are third after extending their unbeaten run to 10 games following a 1-1 home draw with Western Sydney.

Second-half goals from Corey Brown and Wanderers Spanish skipper Dimas Delgado cancelled each other out.

Melbourne City lie fourth after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Perth Glory.

City’s Uruguayan skipper Bruno Fornaroli missed a stoppage-time penalty after red cards to Glory’s Dino Djulbic and City’s Argentine attacker Fernando Brandan.

City were awarded three penalties in the at-times spiteful encounter, with Fornaroli scoring one and having the other two saved by Liam Reddy.

Fornaroli finished with two goals with Glory’s Spanish maestro Diego Castro also netting a brace.—APP