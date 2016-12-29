SHC approves bail of three suspects involved in Safoora massacre

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday approved bail of three suspects involved in Safoora carnage case on one million surety bonds each.



During the hearing the court has directed the suspects to submit surety bonds of Rs 10 lac each.

On May 13, gunmen stormed a bus in Karachi, killing 45 members of the Ismaili community in one of the deadliest incidents in Pakistan last year.

The attack was swiftly claimed by IS, marking the first time the militants, who have seized control of large areas of Iraq and Syria, said they were behind an attack in Pakistan.

But investigators believe the attack may have been carried out by the militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) as it seeks to expand its international influence.

Islamabad has officially denied that IS is operating in Pakistan, which has been wracked by Al-Qaeda and Taliban linked violence for more than a decade.