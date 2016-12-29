PCB inaugurates training academy in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan inaugurated High-Performance Centre (HPC) in Karachi on Thursday, named after cricketer Hanif Mohammad.



It is the first facility of its sort in Karachi that will cater to cricketers and trainers, not only from the metropolis but also the surrounding areas.

Previously, there were only two such facilities in Pakistan, one in Multan and other in Lahore, the PCB chairman said while addressing the media following the inauguration ceremony.

In a statement released by PCB, Khan said, “I am immensely pleased to inaugurate the state-of-the-art centre named after Hanif Mohammad, one of the greatest cricketing heroes that the country has produced.”

Praising the legendary cricketer, the PCB chairman said he hopes the upcoming generation of cricketers during would draw inspiration from the life of Hanif Mohammad and follow in his footsteps.

“The Hanif Mohammad HPC would help young talent from Sindh and provide [them with] opportunities to enhance their skills under the supervision of professional coaches and support staff employed by the PCB,” Khan added.

“The PCB is looking forward to promote the [sport] in remote areas [of the country] as well,” the chairman was quoted as saying, adding it was PCB’s vision to unearth talent from the grassroots level.

“The HPC will help the young players to work on their skills and showcase their talent at the international level,” Khan said.

The Hanif Mohammad’s High-Performance Centre has 42 rooms, 30 of which are newly constructed. The facility has a lecture room, a gymnasium and a swimming pool. Nine wickets have also been prepared outdoors for the players to practice, the statement added.