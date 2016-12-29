Pakistan-Jordan armies conduct Counter Terrorism exercise

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Bahadur Ranges near Attock and witnessed Pak-Jordan joint exercise “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1”.



It was a two-week joint counter terrorism training event of both the armies to share mutual experiences, a press release of Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) here stated.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS congratulated the participants on successful conduct of the exercise and appreciated high standards of professional competence displayed by the troops.

He said conduct of such joint exercises help improving professional expertise in conducting Counter Terrorism operations.

The COAS said nature and character of war had changed where direct conflict had gone an un-preferred choice.

While Pakistan Armed Forces were fully trained and ready for response to full spectrum threat, “our achievements in counterterrorism operations are being taken as successful case studies,” he said.

Pakistan had successfully defeated terrorism and was now in consolidation phase he said adding such engagements were source of mutual sharing, learning and benefit.

He thanked Jordanian Army and the contingent for their participation in this first special forces collaboration and expressed his desire to continue this engagement.

Later, the COAS interacted with the participants.

Earlier on arrival at training area, the COAS was received byLt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps and Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman, Inspector General Training and Evaluation.

General Officer Commanding Special Services Group was also present at the occasion.