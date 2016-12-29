No cure for rigid, stubborn people, Fully committed to Charter of Democracy(CoD): PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he does not have a cure for people who are rigid and stubborn despite the fact that the fact that there is significant improvement in every sector.

Addressing Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council’s 53rd budget session in Muzaffarabad today he urged the Council’s members to utilize their full energies to meet expectations of people of Azad Kashmir.

“We are adamant on abiding by the Charter of Democracy (CoD). If the other person does not respect it then what can we do,” he said, without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Khan.

He said the PML-N is serving the masses without discrimination.

Nawaz Sharif says PML-N is pursuing policy of reconciliation in the greater interest of the country.He said this policy is visible in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said the PML-N respected the mandate of the people which is part of democracy. He said democracy is the name of respecting mandate and tolerance as well as accepting constructive criticism but then every one should move ahead.

The Prime Minister thanked people of Azad Kashmir for reposing confidence in PML (N) in the last elections, and said the party is committed to serve the masses without any discrimination. He said resource constraint is prevalent in the developed countries and assured that they would perform their responsibilities to come up to the expectations of the masses.

“If the nation knows that the government is performing its duties , people would be satisfied and happy” the Prime Minister remarked.

He said Azad Kashmir has great potential to develop and every effort will be made to exploit this potential. He said there is great scope for initiating hydel power projects in Azad Kashmir. He said investors from Azad Kashmir would also be welcomed and facilitated if they invest in such projects.

Nawaz Sharif said that CPEC is an exemplary development project for Pakistan and a network of road is spreading having no precedence in the history of the country while power plants are being established and by 2018 darkness from the country would be removed.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan , Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Birjees Tahir, Khurram Dastgir Khan, former Information Minister Pervez Rashid and members of the AJK Council attended the meeting.