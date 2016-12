FAISALABAD: A teenager motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that 18-year-old Asad Ashraf resident of Chak No.468-GB was going on a motorcycle when a speedy bike coming from opposite side hit him on the way. As a result, Asad received serious injuries and was rushed to Allied Hospital where he breathed his last amid receiving medical treatment.