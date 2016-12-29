Lahore: E-ticketing system likely to be launched in few months

LAHORE: The traffic police wardens are now being replaced by advanced CCTV cameras in Lahore which will send automatic challans over violating traffic rules.

Keeping in view the increasing traffic, Punjab government has completed preparations for e-ticketing under Safe City Project.

The project had been in motion for a couple of months, pending Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s approval. It has been given the go-ahead from official quarters finally and expected to be seen in action in the next few months.

The system will monitor any irregular behavior including wrong u-turns, breaking the signal or accidents. The photo of the incident and number plate along with challan will be dispatched to the culprit through courier service.

On the other hand, senior member at Management Unit Salman Sufi has directed the people to remove number plate at the time of selling their vehicles so that the buyer would get it registered at his name.

The e-ticketing system would further help in decreasing crime rate in the city. —INP