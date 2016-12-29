Kerry says two-state solution in jeopardy in Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out parameters for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying the United States could not stay silent while it saw the possibility of peace slipping away.

In a speech just weeks before the Obama administration hands over power to President-elect Donald Trump, Kerry defended the U.S. decision to allow for the passage of a U.N. resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, saying it was intended to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution.

“Despite our best efforts over the years, the two-state solution is now in serious jeopardy,” Kerry said in remarks at the State Department. “We cannot, in good conscience, do nothing, and say nothing, when we see the hope of peace slipping away.”—Agencies