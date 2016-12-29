JI Shoora describes country’s economic conditions extremely grim

LAHORE: The central Shoora of the Jamaat-e-Islami has described the economic conditions of the country extremely grim in view of the 73 billion dollars foreign debt, decreasing e exports, and lavish government spending.



A resolution adopted by the JI central consultative body said that the government circles were claiming to have achieved economic stability only due to 23 billion dollars foreign reserves, the facts belied the claim as the country‘s d total debt ran to the tune of 22.5 trillion rupees, as was 66 per cent of the GDP. Besides, it said that the PML N) government had mortgaged prestigious national assets the Motor Way and the Karachi airport, against the loans.

The Shoora called for switching over to interest free economy, retrieving the country’s assets and wealth lying abroad, and improving tax recovery. It demanded fifty per cent cut in the budgets of the Presidency, Prime Minister House, Governor House and Chief Minister Houses, reducing Prime Minister’s visits abroad with joy ride for scores of friends and relatives at public expense.

It said the present PML(N) government had paid 3.7 trillion as loans installment and interest since 2013 which was more than total tax collection by the Federal Board of Revenue.

It said that each Pakistani at present was under debt of Rs. 1,15,000 only due to irrational official spending and wrong priorities of the government. It said that misuse of government vehicles was a routine and cost the public exchequer billions and must be stopped.

The Shoora called for reorganization of all government departments and institutions in order to curb corruption and misuse of public money.

Through another resolution, the Shoora demanded the repeal of the FCR and merger of FATA with Khyber P. It also demanded proper census in FATA to get correct figures and due representation in the provincial assembly in 2018 elections. It demanded that local bodies elections should be held in the area after the merger and the constitution be fully enforced in the area after amending article 247. Administrative and judicial system be introduced in the area on the pattern of the Malakand division.

The Shoora further demanded a special package of minimum rupees one trillion for the rehabilitation of the houses and infrastructure of the FATA area, declaring education emergency in the area with many new university campuses, a separate women university, engineering university, Technical university, Medical colleges and a network of educational institutions.

It demanded that the Khasadars and levis be re-organized and 30,000 new levies be recruited.