JI asssures govt of full support on CPEC

SIALKOT: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has assured the governmnet of his party’s full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in larger national interest.



Talking to the media at the Sialkot Press Club here on Thursday, he said that the JI would help the government thwart all international conspiracies against CPEC.

JI Naib Amir Mian Muhammad Aslam, Sialkot District Amir Dr Shakeel Thakur and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that it was also an obligation of all political parties to be united over the issue of CPEC and shun their political differences to make the project a success.