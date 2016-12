CULEMBORG, Holland: An Islamic Centre has been torched to the ground by a suspected arsonist as emergency services desperately try to save anyone who may have been trapped inside.

Fire crews and police are desperately trying to extinguish the blaze, which has engulfed the entire building.

Police reported that the fire appears to have been started deliberately by an arsonist and it has spread across two buildings, both of which are known to contain asbestos.