Imran visits Junaid Jamshed’s residence to pay condolence

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Thursday visited the residence of late singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed to offer condolence in Karachi.

PTI chairman met brother and sons of Junaid Jamshed and offered fateha.

He was accompanied by PTI leaders including Arif Alvi, Imran Ismael, Raja Azhar Khan and others.

Junaid Jamshed his second wife Nahya, among 47 other people were killed in a plane crash in Havelian on December 07.

In the early 2000s he left his career in pop to become a member of the Tableeghi Jamaaat.