Imran Khan lays foundation stone of SKMCH in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday performed the groundbreaking of charity-based Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi.

Talking at a ceremony in Karachi, Imran Khan said that cancer treatment is much expensive for poverty-stricken people as 90 percent of the total population can’t afford it.

He said that Shaukat Khanum is providing free treatment to 75 percent cancer patients.

He said that Rs36 billion has been spent on treatment of cancer patients since 1994 while there is no discrimination in the treatment of rich and poor