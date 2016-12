HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks opened lower Thursday to track overnight losses on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.29 percent, or 62.77 points, to 21,691.97 soon after opening.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.21 percent, or 6.40 points, to 3,095.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, slid 0.17 percent, or 3.32 points, to 1,969.03.