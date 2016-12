ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources officials have revealed that petroleum product prices in the country could be increased by up to Rs6.93 per litre for January 2017 due to a rise in global crude oil prices.

Prices of all petroleum products, except for kerosene oil, are deregulated and Ogra only monitors their prices.

Earlier, on Dec 01 the federal government has increased petrol price up to Rs2.00 per litre and Rs2.70 per litre on diesel.