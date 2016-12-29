Govt decides to introduce new anti-terrorism law in country

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior finalized a new anti-terrorism law by merging Protection of Pakistan Act (POPA) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), sources revealed on Wednesday.

The sources further said that the Interior Ministry was now discussing the legislation with the Ministry of Law & Justice.

Under the proposed bill, investigation agencies will have the power to keep suspected terrorists in their custody for up to 90 days. POPA became ineffective after expiry of its tenure, however, the proposed law will have no fix duration.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control met to adopt Criminal law (Amendment) Act 2014 aimed at uplifting penalties for various crimes. —INP