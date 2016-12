QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) recovered a large number of ammunitions in search operation in Panjgur town.

FC spokesman on Wednesday said that acting on a tip off, FC personnel carried out a search operation in the area and seized ammunitions including 03 SMGs, 01 RPG, 06, rockets and 03 fuses which were concealed in the soil by suspects for sabotage activities in the area.

FC personnel cordoned off the entire area and launched search to trace out suspects. —APP