Fazl discusses KP, FATA related matters with Governor Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Chairman Kashmir Committee and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on the Governor Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP) Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and discussed with him issues relating the province and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

During the meeting held at Governor House Peshawar on Thursday, Fazlur Rehman and Iqbal Zafar Jhagra exchanged views regarding ongoing projects for development of KP and FATA.

The two sides also discussed the steps needed for economic uplift, improving living standard of people of KP and FATA.

The two sides also agreed for joint efforts to deal with the challenges confronting the province and tribal areas.