CNG prices hiked by up to Rs 3.5 per kg in Sindh

KARACHI: CNG prices have been increased by up to Rs 3.5 per kg across Sindh , the first hike following the government’s decision to deregulate the country’s CNG market.

CNG prices in Karachi as well as the rest of Sindh have now climbed to Rs 70-71 per kg following a hike of Rs 2.5-3.5 per kg, motorists said. They criticised the government decision to deregulate the CNG prices leading the users at the mercy of the CNG companies.

Earlier this month the Ministry of Petroleum had issued a notice stating that CNG prices were now free from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (Ogra) regulation. The deregulation allowed CNG station owners to set their own prices.