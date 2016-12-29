Chinese authorities approve inclusion of three projects of Sindh in CPEC

KARACHI: The Chinese authorities, in principle, have approved the inclusion of three important projects of Sindh in CPEC.



The Karachi Circular Railways, Keti Bandar and Special Economic Zone would be part of CPEC.

The decision was taken in the 6th CPEC related Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, said a statement issued from Sindh Chief Minister house, here on Friday.

The Chinese delegation was led by Vice Chairman Mr Wang Xiaotao while delegation of Sindh government was led by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The other members of delegation include Industries Minister Manzoor Wassan, Transport Minister Nasir Shah, ACS (Dev) Mr Waseem, Secretary Energy Agha Wasif and others.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah briefed the meeting in detail about the projects.

The JCC decided to give Special Economic Zone to every province, including Sindh which would have Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. The committee asked Sindh government to work out a detailed plan and feasibility of the projects for formal approval.