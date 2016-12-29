Berlin truck attack: what we know, open questions

BERLIN: Tunisian Anis Amri, 24, is the suspected jihadist attacker who on December 19 ploughed a hijacked truck into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people including the Polish lorry driver.

After the attack, Amri went on the run — with stops in the Netherlands and France, police believe — before he was killed in a shootout with Italian police early Friday in the northern city of Milan.

The Berlin rampage was quickly claimed by the Islamic State group, which then released a video Friday in which Amri is shown pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Here is what investigators have pieced together so far about the attack, the escape and Amri’s possible accomplices — and the questions that remain unanswered.

Attack and escape

Monday, December 19: Amri overpowers Polish truck driver Lukasz Urban and hijacks his 40-tonne lorry, carrying a load of steel beams, in an industrial zone in northwestern Berlin.

Around 1900 GMT, he steers the vehicle through the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, killing 11 people and wounding dozens.

He escapes, leaving behind the corpse of Urban in the passenger seat, with a gunshot wound, his face swollen and bearing traces of stab wounds.

Urban, 37, is now believed to have died several hours before the market rampage, according to autopsy reports cited by Bild daily.

Police initially follow a false lead, a Pakistani man who had been running to catch a subway train and who was later let go.

Tuesday, December 20: A day after the attack, police find Amri’s wallet with identity papers and cellphone in the cabin of the truck, where they later also discover Amri’s fingerprints. That night, they issue a non-public alert to

European police forces.

Wednesday, December 21: Police issue a public alert and reward for Amri, warning he is likely armed and dangerous.

That night Amri heads by bus from Nijmegen, a Dutch city near the German border, to Lyon, France. It remains unclear how he travelled through Germany to the Dutch border town.—Agencies