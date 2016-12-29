Azerbaijani forces kill three Armenian troops: Yerevan

YEREVAN: Azerbaijani forces on Thursday killed three Armenian troops in the latest border clash between the neighbours locked in a protracted conflict over the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region, Yerevan said.



“In the early hours of Thursday morning, Azerbaijani armed forces attempted a subversive intrusion into Armenian territory,” Armenian defence ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told AFP.

“Three Armenian troops were killed” in the shootout near the Armenian village of Chinari, he said, adding that “fighting continues, with both sides using grenade launchers and sniper rifles.”