Zardari, his son Bilawal to enter Parliament for playing active role

GHARI KHUDA BUX: Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party, (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, have decided to enter the present Parliament for playing an active and a democratic role in the country.

Co-Chairman of PPP, former president Asif Ali Zardari, announced this while addressing a public gathering held on Tuesday in connection with the 9th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Zardari said that he would fight bye-election from his hometown – Nawabshah, while his son, Bilawal would contest from the ancestral seat of Larkana.

He reminded that Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, had earlier put forward four demands to the federal government as part of the PPP’s approach in view of the prevailing political scenario in the country.

Zardari was of the view that Bilawal’s demands from the federal government were democratic and that by doing so he (Bilawal) did not want to take to streets or harm the democracy in the country.

He said that the difference of opinion as well as the protest was PPP’s democratic right.

Zardari announced that they would exercise their constitutional right to enter the Parliament and fully take part in the parliamentary politics to what he called strengthening of democratic system in the country and for a process of accountability.

“During my presidential tenure, I had strengthened the democracy in the country and all the power transferred to the Parliament and the provinces. But you marred this democracy”, Asif Zardari added.

“Now I am coming to the Parliament to streamline the democratic process in the country”, he claimed.

Asif Zardari asked the PPP members of the assemblies to go to the people and help resolve their grievances as the PPP is a political party of the masses.

Speaking on the occasion chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto were still alive in the hearts of the people of Pakistan and that both sacrificed their lives for the cause of the people as well as democracy.

He said that he had put forward four demands to the federal government but “I was not listened to in this regard.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party has planned to hold a political long march in order to get his four demands met by the government and he will not keep quite over depriving smaller provinces and masses of basic rights.

Addressing a gathering in connection with 9th death anniversary of his mother and slain party chairperson Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointing to his paternal grandfather Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt and Benazir Bhutto said a few people never die rather their ideology and achievements live in history and minds of the countrymen.

He said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtaram Benazir Bhutto in the same way continue to live on in history and in the hearts of people and added that a few people despite being alive are dead indeed.

“A few people taunt us for being connected with the past, I ask them, have the issues resolved for which the PPP was formed?”

“ZA Bhutto gave the hand of Benazir Bhutto in the hand of poor people of the country and advised her to never leave them, assuring they would also never desert her,” he said. “Benazir Bhutto then went to fight Zia, while later she fought with his remnants.”

The PPP chairman said even today there is monarchy in the state, innocent citizens and personnel of the armed forces are dying at the hands of terrorists, contending that the vision of former PM Benazir Bhutto was needed today more than the past.

Taking exception to the interior minister, he said the Quetta carnage report by the Supreme Court reaffirmed what he had said, claiming that he met with representatives of banned outfits.

He also alleged the Prime Minister of keeping terrorists’ facilitators in his cabinet. The government was facilitating the terrorists instead of masses, he stated.

“I asked you to bring a permanent foreign minister, who could represent Pakistan adequately, but you did not listen,” Bilawal said, adding you want me to stay silent on every wrong act you commit.

“No, I will fight for the prestige of the country, for justice, for the rights of the people, for I inherit the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

Addressing the people, he said, “If you stand by me, I will fight for your rights.”

Referring to services of his mother, Bilawal Bhutto said that Shaheed BB always steadfast in critical times and spared no efforts to facilitate them during the need of the hour but the sitting rulers flee to abroad when were in trouble.

Addressing PM Nawaz, he said that “Mian Sahib! You will escape to some foreign country when will found you in mess but the 200 million people of the country and their true leadership will have to stay here and fight the problem and make efforts to its resolution.”

In a direct reference to PM Nawaz Sharif, the PPP chairman asked him to be prepared for another fight, for he is coming.

He said that he is gearing up for a political long march to make the government accept his four demands and he will tour the whole of Pakistan for this purpose.

The PPP chairman during his address at Karsaz on October 17, had laid four demands before the government: (1). Parliamentary committee on national security be formed. (2). PPP’s Panama bill be passed. (3). Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC be implemented. (4). A foreign minister be appointed immediately.

‘I asked the government to accept our four demands, but it turned deaf ears to all those clamours,” moaned Bilawal.

Calling Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif scandals-tainted, Pakistan People’s party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to visit each corner of the country as part of his party’s planned anti-government movement.

Bilawal said he could not stay silent in the face of anti-people moves taken by the ruling government. You want to buy all state entities through your friends and I should keep mum…that won’t happen at all, he added.

He claimed that PM Sharif was mired in various scandals including ‘Sasti Roti, Yellow Cab, Danish Schools, Asghar Khan case, LNG scandal, Nandipur, Hudaibiya Mill, and Model Town massacre. “You’ve been involved in series of scandals,” he said.

The PPP chairperson announced to visit each corner of the country as part of his anti-government movement. He said PPP was still resolute in solving problems facing the masses as it would do under late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal said Benazir could only get five years of power during her 45 years of struggle.

He also chanted during his address: “Gali gali mein shor hai — Nawaz Sharif chor hai”.

He warned PM of strong opposition protest if Panama Papers bill fail to sail through National Assembly.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal questioned why the Asghar Khan case couldn’t be settled as yet. He also raised questions over incomplete trial of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s murderers.

Earlier, he began his speech underlining sacrifices of his slain mother and grandfather who founded the PPP. —Agencies