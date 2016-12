TOKYO: Tokyo shares were flat in thin holiday trading on Wednesday, with Toshiba nose-diving more than 20 percent after the firm said it might book a massive one-time loss.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.01 percent or 1.34 points to 19,401.72. The broader Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.04 percent, or 0.58 points, to 1,536.80.