Three injured of Lahore gas cylinder blast, expire during treatment

LAHORE: Three injured of Lahore gas cylinder explosion expired during treatment in hospital here on Wednesday.



At least 26 people sustained wounds when gas cylinder exploded during gas welding in an under construction building in Mustafa Town of the provincial capital Lahore.

The injured were shifted to burn unit of Jinnah Hospital where three people identified as Zaman, Muzaffar Abbas and Saleem succumbed to their wounds while 12 others were still under treatment. Condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious and it was feared that death toll could rise further.