TEVTA offers PFC to set up Centre of Excellence for Furniture Industry

ISLAMABAD: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Punjab has offered Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to set up ultra modern “Center for Excellence” for furniture industry to impart unique technology based training to wood working artisans and students to meet the international standard in furniture manufacturing products.

“Modern Training Courses will be individually tailored and cover a diverse range of needs with the common objective of achieving safe and best use of wood working machinery. Training covers most types of machine from small classical models and available both for beginners and more experienced operators as well as refresher training when required,” revealed by Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq while presiding over 67th board of directors meeting held here on Tuesday.

He said TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaisar Sheikh who is a leading business magnet and former Lahore Chamber chief during his special visit to 6th Interiors Pakistan mega exhibition in city recently assured his full support on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab for promoting furniture industry in Pakistan besides facilitating furniture sector in their HR capacity building of entrepreneurs, managers, supervisors and operational staff for improving their level of skills, competencies and awareness in technical, marketing, financial, policy, regulatory, legal, commercial and other functions through the provision of direct and indirect training services. “We have plans to enhance the public private partnership for providing opportunity to cottage industry at domestic and international level,” Mian Kashif added. He said establishment of Center for Excellence will help to improve major performance indicators such as productivity, quality, competitiveness and sustainability and increase efficiency of furniture manufacturers in term of capacity building, productivity and all performance of the furniture sector. Mian Kashif Ashfaq said demand is on the increase for these products and as a major supplier of woodworking machinery we regard it as an obligation to be able to provide top class operator training wherever it is required. He said the furniture industry in Pakistan must vigorously transform from cottage or small scale industry to innovative industry through training, upgrading supplies and imports, establishing a wood work institute and testing laboratories of international standards.

He further briefing the members of the board directors said Pakistan’s share in the international wooden furniture market is insignificant, despite the fact that the country has a history of craftsmanship and innovation in the field of wooden furniture

Highlighting the problems furniture sector is facing in the country, Mian Kashif said in Pakistan, the wooden furniture industry can be categorized into small scale and cottage. These units unfortunately use obsolete machinery, inadequate tools and manual labor for manufacturing wooden furniture. This means high costs and poor output. There are more than 700 units of wooden furniture in the country.—INP