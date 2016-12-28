Railways to establish modern call centers to facilitate passengers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways will establish state of the art call centers for passengers to provide them maximum facilities.



“Services of multi-national companies will be hired for setting up the centers,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said Pakistan Railways wanted to provide prompt and accurate information to its passengers which is possible through modern call centers instead of the existing Railways Inquiry ‘117.’

The official said a delegation of Punjab Information Technology Board and a renowned mobile company already briefed the railway officials to launch the modern service across the country.