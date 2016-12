KARACHI: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on December 29, for sighting of the moon on next month of the Hijri calendar, Rabi-us-Sani at Met Complex.

Chairman of the Committee, Mufti Munib ur Rehman will chair the meeting after Namaz-e-Asr, said a statement.

The Committee can be contact on 0300-9285203, 99261403, (021)99261404 and 0321-2484604 to convey information regarding sighting of the Moon.