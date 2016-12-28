PPP’s CEC endorses Bilawal, Asif Zardari’s decision to enter electoral politics

KARACHI: A meeting of the CEC of Pakistan People’s Party held on Tuesday in Naudero House endorsed the decision of PPP Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari to enter into electoral politics to give new thrust to the fight for the rights of the people and the war against extremism.



The meeting was chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The participants of meeting reposed full confidence in the PPP leadership.

It was also decided to launch a political long march under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to arouse public opinion. All the provincial chapters of the party have been directed to start meeting preparation for the long march.

The meeting endorsed and welcomed the new provincial organizations and decided that the organization at the district and divisional level in all the provinces will be completed.

The meeting paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Mohtarma BenazirBhutto for her relentless struggle for democracy. Prayers were offered for the soul of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat` Bhutto and all those who laid down their lives fighting in the cause of democracy and against the militants’ extremists.