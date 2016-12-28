PPP leaders, including Sherry Rehman, boarded on wrong ATR

KARACHI: Mismanagement has become a routine in the national airline as its staff try to attend the passengers and help re-build its lost prestige.

In an unwelcome development on Tuesday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Sukkur-bound Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders were boarded on a wrong aircraft today (Tuesday). In a message posted on Twitter, senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman stated that PIA boarded them on the wrong ATR for Multan instead of Sukkur. The PPP leaders were heading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the 9th death anniversary of their leader. They wanted to be present at the public meeting at Garhi Khuda Bux to be addressed by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari. Reports said the PPP leaders were later boarded on a Sukkur-bound plane after their protest. —INP