Loadshedding to end by 2018: PM Nawaz

CHASHMA: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated the Chashma-III nuclear power plant that will add 340 megawatt electricity to national grid.

The Prime Minister performed the inauguration by unveiling a plaque at a special ceremony held here at the Plant. Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and PM’s Adviser Sartaj Aziz, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Muhammad Naeem and officials of China National Nuclear Corporation were present.

Earlier at the Control Room, the Prime Minister was briefed by the Plant Manager Riaz Khaliq Ansari.

The Prime Minister was apprised that this was the third project after successful operation of Chashma-I and Chashma-II projects, which were fully operational and producing 325 and 340 MW respectively.

Chashma-IV Nuclear Power Project to be completed in2017 and Karachi Nuclear Power Projects K-2 and K-3 will add a total of 8,800 MW electricity to the National Grid by 2030as Mid-Term target for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

All Nuclear Power Projects, including Chashma-III have been approved by Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority for Nuclear Safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreements thereby maintaining highest safety standards.

Chashma-III Power Plant is yet another milestone in the Pak-China joint collaborations.

The project will provide clean and affordable energy to the people of Pakistan in line with the present Government vision to control energy crisis.

The project will also contribute to the overall economic development of the country through energy supply to industrial and commercial sectors.