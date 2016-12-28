Pakistan, China will foil nefarious designs of anti-CPEC elements: Ahsan

BEIJING: Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pak-China industrial cooperation under China Pakistan Economic Corridor will prove to be an economic revolution in Pakistan.



He said this while addressing a ceremony at Peking University in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Minister said that CPEC is a great project of One Belt, One Road, which will connect the entire region and projects of thirty billion dollars have also been made practical under it.

Ahsan Iqbal said inclusion of new projects in sixth Joint Cooperation Committee JCC meeting will further enhance investment in the country.

He said establishment of CPEC economic zones will bring investment and also create employment opportunities in the country.

The Minster said that Pakistan and China together will foil the nefarious designs of forces which are working against the CPEC.

He said that new force has also been set up for protection of Chinese companies that are working on CPEC developmental projects in Pakistan.