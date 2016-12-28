NAB decides to challenge Dr Asim’s medical reports in court

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau has declared Dr Asim’s illness as excuse to flee the corruption case against him and decided to challenge his medical report in the court.



According to NAB sources, NAB has decided to challenge former petroleum minister’s medical report in the court.

Dr Asim was shifted to Intensive Care Unit ward (ICU) at National Institute of Cardiology where medical staff said that the patient needs to go abroad for proper treatment.

Sources said that NAB has formed a legal team that will collect all the evidence and proofs. The bureau’s officials said that influential suspects use such kind of excuses to escape from the case.

The former petroleum minister is facing different corruption references in accountability court (AC) while a terror case in anti-terrorism court (ATC).

One of the references alleges Dr Asim of Rs 462 billion graft while the other of Rs 17 billion. He is accused of having concealed assets, granting illegal allotments, land grabbing, misuse of authority, fraud and giving illegal contracts during his tenure in Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL).

Besides SSGPL reference, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is pursuing money laundering case against the former federal minister.