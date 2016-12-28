Lawyers exempted from strike in IOK on Friday, Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in slight amendment to the protest programme has said that lawyers are exempted from the strike on Friday and Saturday (30 – 31 December 2016) in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the three top resistance leaders spearheading the ongoing uprising made the decision in view of cases pending for hearing.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that in view of winter vacation of the courts, lawyers are requested to help out the cases of the detainees.

“It is worth mentioning here that despite court orders, most of these political prisoners are not released and the puppet administration is making a joke of its own judiciary,” the statement added.