LAHORE: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), is holding a mass rally against the genocide of the Muslims in Syria, Burma, Egypt and Kashmir, in Islamabad on December 31.

Ameer, JIP, Senator Sirajul Haq, will lead the rally which would also be addressed by JI leaders and Ulema and scholars from different schools of thought.

A large number of women will also join the rally under the leadership of Mohtrama Iffat Sajjad, Sakina Shahid and Zeba Khalid.