ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior, on Wednesday, has finalised a new anti-terrorism law in which investigation agencies will have the power to keep suspected terrorists in their custody for up to 90 days.



According to media reports, interior ministry has finalised a new anti-terrorism law by merging Protection of Pakistan Act (POPA) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Meanwhile, the interior ministry is discussing the legislation with the Ministry of Law & Justice.