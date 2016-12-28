Government reviewing PPP’s demands: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the federal government is reviewing the four demands made by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

Talking to a private news channel, Talal Chaudhry said the government is evaluating some of the demands and may fulfill them.

The PML-N leader said criticism on the government should be constructive and for the betterment of all.

Talal Chaudhry said that the PPP would lose its hold on the Sindh province.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari failed to bring any change in Sindh,” Chaudhry said. —APP