FIA arrests 2 accused involved in extortion money

LAHORE: The FIA team has arrested an accused involved in allegation of cheating the public at large and extortion of millions of rupees from district Jhang.

The FIA spokesman said on Wednesday, the team conducted a raid and arrested Zahid Iqbal of Chak No 238 J.B Chiniot.

Meanwhile, FIA Faislabad team has also arrested an accused Asim Azeem Khan of Chak No 83 JB Gill Faisalabad.

The accused was involved in allegation of extortion of money Rs 700,000 from complainant for overseas Employment in Canada, he added.