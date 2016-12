PANJGUR: The law enforcement agencies on Wednesday seized huge cache of weapons and explosive material during a raid conducted in Punjgur.



In a statement issued by the FC spokesman, on a tip off, Frontier Corps (FC) and intelligence agencies carried out a raid at the hideout of a banned organization and recovered huge cache of weapons.

The seized weapons include three SMGs, 7 rockets, one RPG, three fuse and other destructive materials.